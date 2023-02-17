Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Ergomed Stock Performance

LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,177.60 ($14.29) on Tuesday. Ergomed has a twelve month low of GBX 910 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,478 ($17.94). The stock has a market cap of £592.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4,385.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ergomed

In other news, insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.33), for a total transaction of £1,681,250 ($2,040,847.29).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

