NXM Price Tops $52.49 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $52.49 or 0.00218035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $346.13 million and $87,681.29 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 52.07621267 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,944.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

