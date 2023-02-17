Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 24.3% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $446.87 million and approximately $71.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.19 or 0.06906423 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00030508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07634449 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $114,533,831.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

