Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 1.6% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Crocs worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,556,700. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Stories

