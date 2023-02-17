Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 0.9% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

DDOG stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. 2,936,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,611. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

