OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Shares Down 1.4%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

