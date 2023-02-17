OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.