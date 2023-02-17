Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 8,916 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in GATX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

GATX Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. GATX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,876 shares of company stock worth $2,301,964 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

