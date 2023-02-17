Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GATX by 6.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GATX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 31.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX Stock Performance

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE GATX opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

