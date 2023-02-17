Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 89.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

