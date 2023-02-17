Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 16,914 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,349,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 185,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

NYSE TU opened at $20.28 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

