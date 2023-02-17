Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,467 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

