Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,901 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

