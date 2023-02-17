Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DASH stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

