Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 21,841 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.