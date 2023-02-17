Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,608 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 20.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.