Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 109,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,481,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

