Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,123 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

