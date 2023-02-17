Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 998 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 220,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 178,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,474,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

