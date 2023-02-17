Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

