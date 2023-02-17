Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
