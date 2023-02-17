Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $359.71 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.