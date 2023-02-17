Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,210,000 after acquiring an additional 338,270 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.1% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $90.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $471.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

