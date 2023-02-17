Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

