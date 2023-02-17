Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entegris Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

