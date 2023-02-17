Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

