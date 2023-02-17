Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

