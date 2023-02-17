Oppenheimer Upgrades Avient (NYSE:AVNT) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

