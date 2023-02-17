Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0996 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.80 million and $4.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,629.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09705616 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,669,844.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

