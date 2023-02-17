Orchid Price Reaches $0.0990 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00218772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,305.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09705616 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,669,844.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

