O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,482,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $862.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $819.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

