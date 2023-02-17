O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $870.94

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $870.94 and last traded at $869.54, with a volume of 251081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $862.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.34. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,470,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

