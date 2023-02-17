Organon & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $24.87 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,089.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 726,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 601,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

