Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $74.49 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.49 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.68 or 0.28745871 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,193,872 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.