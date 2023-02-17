Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

