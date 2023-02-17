Osmosis (OSMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $498.97 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004163 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $498.97 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00430445 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,940.56 or 0.28513454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

