Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $125,971.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,012,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

