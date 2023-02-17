P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 306.5 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKFKF remained flat at $60.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKFKF. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DNB Markets upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

