Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,850. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

