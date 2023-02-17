Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Panasonic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.
Panasonic Company Profile
