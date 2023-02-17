Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Panasonic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.