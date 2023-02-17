Park Presidio Capital LLC Purchases 3,730 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Presidio Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 8.6% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $199.77. 980,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,285. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

