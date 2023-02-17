Park Presidio Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park Presidio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 6.0% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,057,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

