PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312,258 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up 3.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of PBF Energy worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,162,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 892,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 236,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

PBF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,846. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.