PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 1,933,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

