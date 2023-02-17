PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.
PBF Energy Trading Down 6.2 %
PBF Energy stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 1,933,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
PBF Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.