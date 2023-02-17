PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 7.3% on Disappointing Earnings

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.65. 2,239,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,451,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

