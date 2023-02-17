PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05 EPS.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

