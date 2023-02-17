Persistence (XPRT) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $86.61 million and approximately $416,560.74 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Persistence has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,278,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,778,557 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

