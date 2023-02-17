PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PetIQ by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in PetIQ by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PetIQ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PetIQ by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

