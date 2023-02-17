PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
PetIQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
