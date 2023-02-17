Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Petro Matad Price Performance

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.93 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

