Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 2,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Pharmacielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

