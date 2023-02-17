Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 765 at Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 765 ($9.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 665 ($8.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($9.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.25) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 725 ($8.80).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 629 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 622.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 600.85. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.38).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

